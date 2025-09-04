  • home icon
  • WWE
  • More details about Vince McMahon's 80th birthday bash; Private conversations with The Undertaker revealed

More details about Vince McMahon's 80th birthday bash; Private conversations with The Undertaker revealed

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 04, 2025 13:06 GMT
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: WWE's Instagram and WWE.com]

WWE's co-founder, Vince McMahon, recently celebrated his 80th birthday with a grand party. Several high-profile names attended the party, including The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Godfather.

Ad

Vince McMahon is one of the most influential people in the world of professional wrestling and was the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for quite some time. Mr. McMahon hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. His son-in-law, Triple H, is now leading the charge of the company's creative as the Chief Content Officer.

On a recent edition of the "Poddin' Ain't Easy" podcast, The Godfather revealed some private details from McMahon's birthday bash. The veteran revealed that he went for a first-time facial at his hotel, where all of Vince's guests were staying, and ran into The Undertaker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I get there, and I get in my own little room and get my little robe on and my little fufu slippers," he said. "I open the door… the room across me, [the] door opens up. Who is it? The Undertaker."

The Godfather then talked about the conversation he had with The Phenom before getting the facial, revealing that both of them started laughing after seeing each other.

Ad
"I go, 'facial.' He [The Undertaker] goes, 'Yeah'… Who would ever thought, bro?" [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]
Ad

WWE veteran The Godfather revealed that Vince McMahon introduced him to "his girlfriend"

In the same "Poddin' Ain't Easy" podcast, The Godfather described Vince McMahon's outfit as "a Dr. Evil suit." The veteran added that Mr. McMahon also introduced him to his girlfriend at the party.

“He had on like a Dr. Evil suit on, bro… I thought, Dr. Evil. He introduced me to his girlfriend, or whatever she was,” he stated.

Despite being surrounded by several controversies, many believe Vince will return to the professional wrestling world in the future. It will be interesting to see if he will ever show up in WWE again.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications