More details about Vince McMahon's 80th birthday bash; Private conversations with The Undertaker revealed

WWE's co-founder, Vince McMahon, recently celebrated his 80th birthday with a grand party. Several high-profile names attended the party, including The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Godfather.Vince McMahon is one of the most influential people in the world of professional wrestling and was the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for quite some time. Mr. McMahon hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. His son-in-law, Triple H, is now leading the charge of the company's creative as the Chief Content Officer.On a recent edition of the &quot;Poddin' Ain't Easy&quot; podcast, The Godfather revealed some private details from McMahon's birthday bash. The veteran revealed that he went for a first-time facial at his hotel, where all of Vince's guests were staying, and ran into The Undertaker.&quot;I get there, and I get in my own little room and get my little robe on and my little fufu slippers,&quot; he said. &quot;I open the door… the room across me, [the] door opens up. Who is it? The Undertaker.&quot;The Godfather then talked about the conversation he had with The Phenom before getting the facial, revealing that both of them started laughing after seeing each other.&quot;I go, 'facial.' He [The Undertaker] goes, 'Yeah'… Who would ever thought, bro?&quot; [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]WWE veteran The Godfather revealed that Vince McMahon introduced him to &quot;his girlfriend&quot;In the same &quot;Poddin' Ain't Easy&quot; podcast, The Godfather described Vince McMahon's outfit as &quot;a Dr. Evil suit.&quot; The veteran added that Mr. McMahon also introduced him to his girlfriend at the party.“He had on like a Dr. Evil suit on, bro… I thought, Dr. Evil. He introduced me to his girlfriend, or whatever she was,” he stated.Despite being surrounded by several controversies, many believe Vince will return to the professional wrestling world in the future. It will be interesting to see if he will ever show up in WWE again.