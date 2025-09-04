Vince McMahon introduced 64-year-old WWE legend to his girlfriend at 80th birthday party

A former WWE Superstar has shared a bunch of stories from Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in New York City. The Godfather revealed that the former WWE Chairman introduced him to his girlfriend at the party.

McMahon's 80th birthday party made quite a lot of buzz in the wrestling world. Several notable WWE names attended the party, including Drew McIntyre, John Cena, The Undertaker, and JBL.

On the “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather shared some stories from the lavish party. As per the veteran, Vince McMahon introduced him to his girlfriend at the party.

“He had on like a Dr. Evil suit on, bro… I thought, Dr. Evil. He introduced me to his girlfriend, or whatever she was,” he stated. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

WWE veteran's shocking claim about Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon

Earlier this year, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman made quite an interesting claim about McMahon. On Behind The Turnbuckle, he said McMahon isn't on speaking terms with Triple H and Stephanie:

“So I also got some other information concerning Vince, and he’s not happy with what’s going on in WWE right now, as you can imagine. Remember at WrestleMania when Triple H and Stephanie brought everyone out front to show who’s running things? Well, apparently Vince hasn’t spoken to either of them since the board vote, when they had to decide whether to keep him or send him out, and he won’t speak to them. They both voted no. It feels to me like Shane, who’s sided with Vince on several occasions, might be the only one he’s still close with. And we all know Vince’s history with Triple H… he despises him." [H/T WWF Old School]

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan didn't attend Vince McMahon's birthday party. As per a report, the trio seemingly missed the party as they were overseas on a WWE tour.

