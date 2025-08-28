  • home icon
  Possible Reason Why Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Didn't Attend Vince McMahon's 80th Birthday Party - Reports

Possible Reason Why Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Didn't Attend Vince McMahon's 80th Birthday Party - Reports

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 28, 2025 04:17 GMT
Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince (via Stephanie
Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince (via Stephanie's Instagram and WWE's YouTube)

A major update has come out following Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party. The former WWE Chairman celebrated his 80th birthday on August 24, 2025, and three major names were notably absent: Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

It's been quite some time since Vince resigned from his position in TKO Group Holdings. He rarely makes public appearances but is still seemingly in touch with major WWE names. Many of them attended his 80th birthday party.

Interestingly, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan didn't attend Vince McMahon's birthday party. As per Fightful Select, the trio was overseas for WWE's current tour, which could possibly be the reason why they couldn't attend the party.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

John Cena's controversial comments on Vince McMahon

Over the past year or so, several big names have commented on Janel Grant's lawsuit against McMahon. John Cena's statement on the lawsuit did not sit well with a lot of people. Check out what he said on the Howard Stern Show last year:

“I don’t think it’s complicated to talk about. It’s complicated to listen to. That’s why I don’t necessarily put a lot of time and equity into it. There’s still a long way to go. I can say this, I’m a big advocate of love and friendship and honesty, and communication, in the same breath, I’m also a big advocate of accountability. If someone’s behavior lies so far outside of your value system that the balance shifts of, ‘I can’t operate in a world where this works.’ That’s the end result of being accountable. Right now, I’m gonna love the person I love, be their friend. ‘I love you, you have a hill to climb.'" [H/T Fightful]
Many fans are speculating that Vince McMahon will make an appearance during Cena's final match/segment on WWE TV, which is set for December 2025. Cena is set to retire from WWE in December and will never step foot in the ring following his exit.

