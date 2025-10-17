BREAKING: John Cena could win another WWE championship (REPORTS)

John Cena could walk into his final WWE match as a champion, according to reports. The Cenation Leader won his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania this year before dropping it to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.
With only four dates left on his retirement tour, the clock is ticking down fast on his active in-ring career. But there is a possibility of Cena becoming a Grand Slam Champion before his retirement.
Earlier, it was reported that the Never-Seen 17 will face Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series on November 29. Now, in the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that the idea of Cena winning the Intercontinental title from Dominik has been discussed.
It is also possible that it could factor into The Champ's reported last match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Intercontinental Title is the only championship Cena hasn't won in his decorated WWE career. Apart from winning 17 World Titles, he has been a four-time Tag Team champion and has won the U.S. title five times.
However, the IC Title has eluded him thus far. It remains to be seen whether it will change before he hangs up his wrestling boots.
Dominik Mysterio addressed facing John Cena
While the match isn't official yet, there is a high possibility that Dominik could put his Intercontinental Title on the line against John Cena.
Dirty Dom addressed the possibility of facing the G.O.A.T in an interview with Tony Free.
He called Cena an "old geezer" and said that if the Cenation Leader wants to face him, he will happily "put a final nail in his coffin." With only four dates left on his retirement tour, fans are eager to find out what's next for the decorated veteran.
