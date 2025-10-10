John Cena could retire from WWE as a Grand Slam Champion - Reports

John Cena's final WWE match is set to take place in December 2025, and a new report provides hope to fans that The Franchise Player's final run might end with some stellar highs.John Cena's retirement tour had a few flops along the way, as the heel turn with The Rock had no payoff heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Regardless of the backlash, The Franchise Player continued the storyline for months and dropped it two days before his rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Survivor Series 2025 will be the last big event for John Cena in the Stamford-based promotion as a performer, and the management has huge plans in store for The Leader of The Cenation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dominik Mysterio is currently scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship at the event against Cena.While the event is over a month away, it opens the possibility of John Cena winning the Intercontinental Championship and retiring from wrestling as a WWE Grand Slam Champion. It'll be interesting to see if the management decides to make history with Cena on his way out.John Cena will face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025John Cena spent most of his time during his retirement tour as a heel heading into WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam 2025. However, he turned face before The Biggest Party of the Summer and locked horns with some new and old faces in the Stamford-based promotion.Last month, Brock Lesnar continued his feud with John Cena from WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the two finally had a match inside the ring at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana. However, the match was lackluster as The Beast Incarnate hit 6 F5s to win the match and went on a hiatus from the weekly product.After the event, John Cena tweeted about AJ Styles and wanted to see if fans wanted that match during his retirement tour. The response was positive, and Triple H booked the match between the two legends in Perth at Crown Jewel.