Dominik Mysterio pushes for final match against John Cena

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 17:49 GMT
Dominik Mysterio(left) and John Cena [Picture Credits: WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio(left) and John Cena [Picture Credits: WWE.com]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is pushing for a match with John Cena. The Cenation Leader only has four dates remaining in his Farewell Tour.

John Cena is among the most decorated stars in WWE history. However, the 17-time world champion needs to win the coveted Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion. With the 48-year-old set to retire in December, he is rumored to challenge for the IC Title before hanging up his boots.

While speaking in a recent interview with Tony Free, Dominik Mysterio pointed out that he was ready in case John Cena wanted to wrestle him for the Intercontinental Championship. The member of The Judgment Day noted that he would happily put the final nail in the veteran's coffin. He further boasted about being a double champion.

"I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He's got four dates left, you said. I mean, if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'll be more than happy to. You know, that's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ," Mysterio said.
You can check out the video below:

John Cena's most recent in-ring appearance was at WWE Crown Jewel, where he defeated AJ Styles in an incredibly entertaining bout. Cena will wrestle his last match at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, which will reportedly be against Gunther. Only time will tell whether he will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship before that.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Before he can think about competing against John Cena in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match, Dominik Mysterio will have to first defend his title next week on Monday Night RAW.

Although the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors successfully defended the IC Championship against Penta earlier this week, he will face another stiff challenge on the October 20 edition of the red brand in the form of Rusev. It will be The Bulgarian Brute's second shot at the gold. Dominik Mysterio cheated his way to retain the title last time they competed for it a couple of weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio fares against Rusev this time around. The former AEW star is chasing after his first title win since his return to WWE.

