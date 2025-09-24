  • home icon
  John Cena could face current WWE Champion before retirement - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:08 GMT
John Cena. [Image credits: wwe.com]
John Cena could face a current WWE Champion before his retirement, according to reports. The 17-time WWE World Champion has only five dates left on his retirement tour, which will conclude on December 13.

Cena has wrestled many established names and rivals from the past as part of his farewell run in WWE, but now it is possible that he may take on a new star before he hangs up his boots.

As per a report from Bodyslam.net, there have been discussions internally about John Cena facing Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio as one of Cena’s final few appearances.

Apart from being the Intercontinental Champion, Dominik also holds the AAA Mega Championship, having won the title at Worlds Collide on September 12. Dirty Dom is seen as one of the best young talents on the roster, and a match with Cena could further elevate him.

Notably, the Intercontinental Championship is the only WWE Title Cena has not won in his career. In case this match actually materializes, it will be interesting to see if Dominik puts his Intercontinental Title on the line.

John Cena will face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel

After losing to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, The Franchise Player posted a message on X (Twitter), gauging fan interest in him facing AJ Styles one last time.

He then posted another message, this time tagging Styles as well as WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H. The Phenomenal One responded to Cena's challenge, saying that he's ready.

A few moments later, Triple H made the match official for WWE Crown Jewel on October 11.

Cena and Styles share a storied past in WWE. They faced each other three times between 2016 and 2017 and delivered some of the best matches of all time. The former TNA World Champion holds the edge with two wins over Cena.

Sherjeel Malik

