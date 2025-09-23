BREAKING: Top WWE star accepts John Cena's challenge

A top WWE star has accepted John Cena's challenge. In the past, the Franchise Player has said that he has never picked his opponents in WWE and deals with what is handed to him. However, he seems to be pushing for a particular match against an old rival.

Ad

Ahead of RAW, Cena took to X (Twitter) to ask the fans about their thoughts on him possibly facing AJ Styles. Later, he posted a message again, this time calling out Styles as well as WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

John Cena @JohnCena I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStyles

Ad

Trending

Well, The Phenomenal One has responded to the 17-time WWE World Champion. Taking to X, Styles said he hears the fans and is ready to have one final dance with Cena.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"I hear them loud and clear. Let's do it, I'm ready!" he wrote.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg I hear them loud and clear. Let's do it, I'm ready!

Ad

Last month at Clash in Paris, when Cena faced Logan Paul, the Last Real Champion pulled off a Styles Clash during the match. Cena later said that this was his way of acknowledging Styles, as he may not get to face him on his retirement tour.

Cena and Styles shared a storied rivalry in WWE. In 2016, they faced each other at Money in the Bank for the first time, with Styles coming out on top thanks to some help from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Ad

A rematch at SummerSlam followed, and the two icons put on a classic for the ages. The match ended with a clean win for Styles. A third match at the Royal Rumble 2017 took place with Styles putting his WWE Championship on the line.

Another entertaining match awaited the fans as Cena finally beat Styles to win his 16th WWE World Championship. A fourth match between the two is a mouthwatering prospect for the fans.

Ad

John Cena was squashed by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

John Cena faced another one of his old nemeses in Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The Never Seen 17 put in some fight early on, even hitting three Attitude Adjustments one after the other, but to no avail.

The Beast dominated proceedings and sent Cena to Suplex City. Lesnar delivered six devastating F5s to pick up the win in just nine minutes.

Ad

For now, it looks like John Cena is moving on from that defeat and has his eyes set on a highly anticipated match with the former TNA World Champion. After Styles accepted the challenge, it remains to be seen if WWE makes things official.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!