The Young Bucks on possibility of The Elite AEW reunion: “I'm not saying that's gonna happen”

The Young Bucks are scheduled for a big money match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view. The former EVPs recently opened up on the prospects of a reunion with their former Elite stable-mates. Matt and Nick Jackson have been struggling with their backstage reputation, as well as their on-screen financial conditions, ever since being stripped of their roles as &quot;Executive Vice Presidents&quot; at All In : Texas. Over the past few weeks, The Bucks have found themselves in the crosshairs of Jurassic Express, a team that came back together at All Out : Toronto, where Jack Perry reunited with Luchasaurus. The Jackson Brothers will battle the erstwhile Scapegoat and AEW's resident dinosaur in a $500K tag team match at WrestleDream 2025. The rift between Perry, a former member of The New Elite, and The Young Bucks formed as a result of Matt and Nick supposedly abandoning Jack at his time of need. With Kazuchika Okada having joined the Don Callis Family, and Kenny Omega and Hangman Page no longer on friendly terms with the so-called &quot;Founding Fathers&quot; of the company, it appears that The Elite as a group may have splintered completely. Speaking on a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, The Bucks discussed the current status of The Elite as a faction, arguing that their gimmick at present works better outside of the context of the group, since the dynamics among its members have changed so radically over the past few years. &quot;Right now, it feels like it is just the two of us, so why even call it The Elite at this point? I think that changes on a weekly basis. We would like it to be a thing, but right now, it doesn't feel like it fits the character that we're portraying. I feel like just the two of us as the Young Bucks fits better with what we're doing, because we can't have Okada not have an entrance, he's too cool. So that's where that's at, at this moment. It could change later on.&quot; - Nick Jackson said. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions also refused to rule out the possibility of a future reunion with Omega and Hangman, stating: &quot;I think that there's always a chance to bring it back. It is All 'Elite' Wrestling, and I think that it's in the DNA, and it would be silly not to give the audience maybe one last reunion run. I'm not saying that's gonna happen, but I think it'd be silly to not do it before we call it quits, before Kenny calls it quits, before Hangman calls it quits. I think that there's money in it, and I think it would be ridiculous not to revisit it at least one more time,&quot; said Matt Jackson. [H/T - WrestleTalk on X]The Young Bucks were bested yet again this week on AEW DynamiteAhead of their upcoming bout against Jurassic Express at AEW WrestleDream 2025, The Young Bucks launched a blindside assault on Jack Perry and Luchasaurus this week on AEW Dynamite, after the duo successfully teamed with Kenny Omega against members of the Don Callis Family. Before they could plant &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack with a TK Driver, however, The Cleaner intervened and stopped Matt and Nick, allowing Luchasaurus to flatten them with a double clothesline. Perry then took to the skies and incapacitated the heels with an assisted high-flying manuever. The Young Bucks trying to deliver a TK Driver on Jack Perry [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]It remains to be seen if The Young Bucks will be able to win the prize money of $500K this coming Saturday.