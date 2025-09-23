The Young Bucks heartbreakingly confirm the end of popular AEW stable

One of AEW's most iconic stables may now have completely splintered in the aftermath of All Out : Toronto. The fact was seemingly confirmed by The Young Bucks on the latest edition of their popular YouTube show. Matt and Nick Jackson were in action last Saturday at All Out, where they competed in a Four-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles also featuring the duo of Hechicero and Josh Alexander, JetSpeed and defending champions Brodido. The former EVPs were unable to reclaim the belts in spite of their recent momentum, as Bandido and &quot;Big Bad&quot; Brody King successfully retained their straps at the event. After the bout, The Bucks were confronted by Jack Perry, who attacked his former Elite stable-mates seemingly because Matt and Nick abandoned him towards the end of last year. The Scapegoat also reunited with Luchasaurus, who helped Jack fend off the so-called &quot;Founding Fathers&quot; of AEW. Perry's actions appear to signal the end of the latest iteration of The Elite, with Kazuchika Okada now a member of Don Callis' &quot;family&quot;, Kenny Omega on hiatus and Hangman Page striking out on his own. The Young Bucks were seen sombrely discussing this fact towards the close of the latest edition of their YouTube show, Being The Elite. It should be noted, however, that Omega and Page had actually been at odds with The Bucks over the past several months. It remains to be seen whether the original members The Elite will reunite on All Elite television anytime soon. Match results for AEW All Out 2025AEW hosted this year's iteration of its annual pay-per-view, All Out, in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event presented a ten-match card, featuring a mix of singles, tag and multi-person bouts, the outcomes of which have been summarized below: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTREddie Kingston defeated Big BillMark Briscoe defeated MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]Ricochet and The Gates of Agony defeated The Hurt SyndicateMercedes Mone (c) defeated Riho [TBS Championship Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin [Coffin Match]Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and Toni Storm (c) [Women's World Championship Match]Brodido (c) defeated JetSpeed, The Young Bucks, and Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Kyle Fletcher [Men's World Championship Match]Match card for All Out : Toronto [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for their next PPV, WrestleDream 2025.