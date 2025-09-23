  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks heartbreakingly confirm the end of popular AEW stable

The Young Bucks heartbreakingly confirm the end of popular AEW stable

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:45 GMT
Former AEW &quot;EVPs&quot; The Young Bucks [Image Credits: AEW Music on YouTube]
Former AEW "EVPs" The Young Bucks [Image Credits: AEW Music on YouTube]

One of AEW's most iconic stables may now have completely splintered in the aftermath of All Out : Toronto. The fact was seemingly confirmed by The Young Bucks on the latest edition of their popular YouTube show.

Ad

Matt and Nick Jackson were in action last Saturday at All Out, where they competed in a Four-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles also featuring the duo of Hechicero and Josh Alexander, JetSpeed and defending champions Brodido. The former EVPs were unable to reclaim the belts in spite of their recent momentum, as Bandido and "Big Bad" Brody King successfully retained their straps at the event.

After the bout, The Bucks were confronted by Jack Perry, who attacked his former Elite stable-mates seemingly because Matt and Nick abandoned him towards the end of last year. The Scapegoat also reunited with Luchasaurus, who helped Jack fend off the so-called "Founding Fathers" of AEW. Perry's actions appear to signal the end of the latest iteration of The Elite, with Kazuchika Okada now a member of Don Callis' "family", Kenny Omega on hiatus and Hangman Page striking out on his own. The Young Bucks were seen sombrely discussing this fact towards the close of the latest edition of their YouTube show, Being The Elite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

It should be noted, however, that Omega and Page had actually been at odds with The Bucks over the past several months. It remains to be seen whether the original members The Elite will reunite on All Elite television anytime soon.

Match results for AEW All Out 2025

AEW hosted this year's iteration of its annual pay-per-view, All Out, in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event presented a ten-match card, featuring a mix of singles, tag and multi-person bouts, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:

Ad
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTR
  • Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill
  • Mark Briscoe defeated MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]
  • Ricochet and The Gates of Agony defeated The Hurt Syndicate
  • Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Riho [TBS Championship Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]
  • Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin [Coffin Match]
  • Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and Toni Storm (c) [Women's World Championship Match]
  • Brodido (c) defeated JetSpeed, The Young Bucks, and Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Kyle Fletcher [Men's World Championship Match]
Ad
Match card for All Out : Toronto [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]
Match card for All Out : Toronto [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for their next PPV, WrestleDream 2025.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications