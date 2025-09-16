The Young Bucks seemingly receive a threatening message from controversial star; hints at blockbuster AEW return

Former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks have seemingly received an ominous message from one of their former allies. The star in question, Jack Perry, could be returning to the Tony Khan-led company's television programming soon.

The Scapegoat has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming since he lost his TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. However, he competed at NJPW Strong Style Evolved a month later, teaming with Konosuke Takeshita to battle LIJ's Yota Tsuji and Shingo Takagi. He also had an uneasy reunion with The Young Bucks at the event, accusing them of abandoning him during his feud with The Red Death.

Evidently, Matt and Nick Jackson did not settle matters with the erstwhile Jungle Boy, as could be inferred from the former AEW World Tag Team Champions not picking up Jack's call after Forbidden Door 2025. Perry's potentially imminent return was teased once again on the latest edition of Being The Elite, in which Matt Jackson discovered a mysterious package containing a knife and a note, seemingly from Jack:

"For the next time you want to stab me in the back," wrote Perry.

Jack Perry's note to The Young Bucks [Image Credits: BTE on YouTube]

Notably, throughout his television absence, Perry has shared a number of social media reels depicting him hand-crafting various kinds of knives. It remains to be seen whether the former FTW Champion will return with revenge against The Young Bucks on his agenda.

The Young Bucks have a match this week on AEW TV

Ahead of this Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling will be headed to London, Ontario to host its upcoming television special, a three-hour program called September to Remember. The show will feature The Young Bucks in action against Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang, in a qualifier for a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles scheduled for All Out 2025.

Match graphic for Young Bucks vs Bang Bang Gang [Source : AEW on X]

It remains to be see if the former All Elite EVPs will be able to earn a tag title shot this coming Wednesday.

