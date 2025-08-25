Jack Perry's Phone Call Rejected By Top Stars Amid Prolonged AEW Absence

Former TNT Champion Jack Perry hasn't been seen on AEW television for nearly eight months now. He was last seen in the promotion alongside Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, as part of The Elite. The Young Bucks were involved in a gruesome match last night in the main event of Forbidden Door 2025.
The duo teamed up with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd to take on The Golden Lovers, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The two teams met each other in a 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match, with the Bucks ending up on the losing side of the match.
They recently posted a video on their YouTube channel, Being the Elite, which showed them rewatching their steel cage match. The video was titled 'Guess Who Called the Bucks' and showed Jack Perry calling the duo, but his call was rejected by the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.
The night went from bad to worse for them when one of them took the fall in the match as it ended with Ospreay and Kenny Omega performing a 'One-Winged Hidden Blade' on Matt Jackson. He was then pinned by Hiroshi Tanahashi after the Japanese wrestler performed his iconic splash to seal the win.
Jack Perry Might Be Returning to AEW Television After an Extended Absence
Jack Perry has been part of All Elite Wrestling since the beginning and was called one of the four pillars of the company. During these last eight months, he has been missed by the fans, and it seems that AEW recently teased the return of the former TNT Champion.
On the go-home episode of Dynamite before Forbidden Door, Perry's old tag team partner, Killswitch [fka Luchasurus], returned after a lengthy absence of his own. A video package was shown in which Killswitch was being given an injection by an unidentified man, who one fan theorized to be Jack Perry, given the jacket in the video was similar to the one worn by the former FTW Champion.