3-time AEW champion drops huge hint at blockbuster return after more than 8 months

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 05, 2025 02:56 GMT
A former TNT Champion may soon return to AEW [Image Credits : AEW
A former TNT Champion may soon return to AEW [Image Credits : AEW's X profile]

A controversial former AEW champion could be poised to make his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star in question, Jack Perry, has been missing from television since last November.

The Scapegoat was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at Full Gear 2024, where he was dethroned for his TNT Championship by Daniel Garcia. He teamed with Konosuke Takeshita to defeat LIJ's Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji a month later at NJPW Strong Style Evolved, where he also had a tense reunion with The Young Bucks. Jack claimed that the then-AEW EVPs had abandoned him during his feud with Garcia, prompting the Jacksons to offer to talk over the issue in private.

During Perry's on-screen hiatus, The Bucks have forged an alliance with The Death Riders, and also lost their executive powers at All In : Texas. The heel unit also lost a Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door last month. It was revealed in a Being The Elite clip after the PPV that the erstwhile Jungle Boy had called Matt and Nick Jackson on their cell, but the duo did not answer the phone.

Amidst his TV absence, Perry has periodically taken to social media to share clips of himself engaged in his hobby of designing and crafting knives. A close look at the most recent of these videos revealed the words "Call Bucks" on the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's notebook.

Whether this clue indicates that Perry is set to return to All Elite programming remains to be seen.

The Young Bucks were in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Besides their association with The Death Riders, The Young Bucks have also formed an alliance with the Don Callis Family over the past few weeks. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the self-proclaimed "Founding Fathers" of the company teamed with Josh Alexander and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher to defeat JetSpeed, Kenny Omega and Men's World Champion Adam Page in an All-Star 8-Person tag bout.

The Young Bucks on the offensive on Wednesday Night Dynamite [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling&#039;s YouTube channel]
The Young Bucks on the offensive on Wednesday Night Dynamite [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel]

After the match, The Protostar laid out both The Hangman and The Cleaner with the help of his stable-mates.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

