3-time AEW champion drops huge hint at blockbuster return after more than 8 months

A controversial former AEW champion could be poised to make his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star in question, Jack Perry, has been missing from television since last November.The Scapegoat was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at Full Gear 2024, where he was dethroned for his TNT Championship by Daniel Garcia. He teamed with Konosuke Takeshita to defeat LIJ's Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji a month later at NJPW Strong Style Evolved, where he also had a tense reunion with The Young Bucks. Jack claimed that the then-AEW EVPs had abandoned him during his feud with Garcia, prompting the Jacksons to offer to talk over the issue in private.During Perry's on-screen hiatus, The Bucks have forged an alliance with The Death Riders, and also lost their executive powers at All In : Texas. The heel unit also lost a Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door last month. It was revealed in a Being The Elite clip after the PPV that the erstwhile Jungle Boy had called Matt and Nick Jackson on their cell, but the duo did not answer the phone.Amidst his TV absence, Perry has periodically taken to social media to share clips of himself engaged in his hobby of designing and crafting knives. A close look at the most recent of these videos revealed the words &quot;Call Bucks&quot; on the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's notebook.Whether this clue indicates that Perry is set to return to All Elite programming remains to be seen.The Young Bucks were in action this week on AEW DynamiteBesides their association with The Death Riders, The Young Bucks have also formed an alliance with the Don Callis Family over the past few weeks. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the self-proclaimed &quot;Founding Fathers&quot; of the company teamed with Josh Alexander and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher to defeat JetSpeed, Kenny Omega and Men's World Champion Adam Page in an All-Star 8-Person tag bout.The Young Bucks on the offensive on Wednesday Night Dynamite [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel]After the match, The Protostar laid out both The Hangman and The Cleaner with the help of his stable-mates.