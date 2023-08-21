AEW is making a big mistake at All In

AEW All In, which is officially set to be the biggest event in the company's history, is just over the horizon, and Tony Khan & Co might have made a big mistake.

AEW All In is shaping up to be a terrific show, with the match card filled with the potential of delivering. The Wembley Stadium is also expected to be packed with more than 80,000 fans as per the current ticket sales.

Moreover, the main event of the show also looks promising, where the AEW world champion, MJF, is set to defend his title against his best friend and tag team partner, Adam Cole. The match being in the main event also makes sense, given the amazing build-up over the past few months.

MJF and Cole were forced to be a tag team for the blind eliminator tournament, and they had to co-exist. They co-existed very well as they developed a bromance naming their team "Better than you Bay Bay."

Nonetheless, it wasn't the end of their friendship, as The Devil gave Cole the opportunity to win the title at the biggest stage possible, i.e. All In. Moreover, prior to the main event, both of them are scheduled to take on The Aussie Open for the ROH tag team title in the Zero Hour as well.

Well, this might be a mistake as the All Elite promotion is risking over-exposing their top guys who are in the main event of their biggest show yet. Furthermore, if MJF and Adam Cole had to go for the ROH tag title, it should have happened at a normal ROH show, not at Wembley.

The idea of them challenging for the Ring of Honour tag titles at a weekly ROH show also help the company in improving ratings and making their talents relevant.

What else to expect from the AEW All In card?

While many feel that AEW higher-ups and Tony Khan built up the All In card in fast-forward mode, it is shaping up to be a great card anyway. Furthermore, certain top stars like Bryan Danielson and Jamie Hayter couldn't make the card due to injury.

Speaking of the matches, the Jacksonville-based promotion has mostly delivered when it comes to their PPVs. And this time, with matches like FTR vs. Young Bucks, CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, and even a Stadium Stampede match, the card is expected to deliver.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the show fares with such massive hype around it and also whether fans get to witness any surprises to make the big event even bigger.

