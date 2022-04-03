"Congratulations" - AEW personality shares photo with Charlotte Flair and Andrade after her win at WrestleMania 38

Following WrestleMania 38, AEW personality Jose the Assistant posted a photo of himself, Charlotte Flair, and Andrade El Idolo. The photo was taken a year ago.

Flair was triumphant earlier in WrestleMania 38 Night 1 against Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet by executing the big boot.

Like Flair, Andrade was also victorious against Darby Allin last week on AEW Dynamite. El Idolo and his associates, Andrade Family Office (AFO), had been on a collision course with Darby, Sting, and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff).

In a tweet, Andrade's manager captioned that people should follow their goals. He posted a picture of the power couple and congratulated them for winning their respective matches.

Andrade vs. Darby Allin turned into a brawl on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, Darby Allin and Andrade went to war last week on AEW Dynamite. During the match, El Idolo threw Darby on the turnbuckle by hitting him with a high boot.

Darby immediately shrugged it off by slapping Andrade. From there, the two went on a series of slaps. El Idolo tried to use his belt, but the referee took it out. Allin gained an advantage by tripping the former onto the official.

Check out their match here:

The Butcher and The Blade assaulted Sting, but Darby flew right into them. In the end, Andrade took advantage of an already beaten-up Darby by executing his El Idolo finishing move.

After the match, a brawl ensued between the two groups. AFO took the upper hand first by outnumbering Sting and Darby. However, The Hardys immediately showed up to even the odds with Matt holding a steel chair.

In the end, Matt performed his Twist of Fate of Marq Quen, followed by Jeff executing the Swanton Bomb. The Hardys will now face The Butcher and The Blade on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy