AEW match turns violent as star bites opponent in heated incident

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite opened with a wild brawl featuring some of the promotion's top stars. The bout took a violent turn as expected, with Jon Moxley at one point instructing his teammate Marina Shafir to bite down on a former World Champion's hand during Texas Tornado action.

Swerve Strickland called out The One True King for an in-ring confrontation last Wednesday. Toward the end, Marina Shafir attempted to blindside The New Flavor while he was staring down Moxley, but Willow Nightingale arrived to back up Swerve right on time. Although Moxley ordered Marina and Claudio Castagnoli to retreat, Shafir ended up attacking and brawling with Willow anyway until they were separated by their respective allies.

Soon afterward, it was announced that Swerve and Willow would face Moxley and Marina on the April 2 episode of AEW Dynamite in a mixed Texas Tornado match. The bout was chaotic from the start, with all four competitors unleashing their best moves and using various weapons to take down their opponents. The Death Riders, as usual, thrived in the violent setting of the match, with Moxley at one point instructing Shafir to bite down on Strickland's fingers, which she did.

The bout did not end well for the heel faction, as Willow secured the victory over Marina with a powerbomb (after The Problem saved Moxley from Swerve's House Call by taking the maneuver in his place). The AEW World Champion, however, avenged his stablemate by laying out Nightingale with his Paradigm Shift DDT after the match.

