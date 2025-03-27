Jon Moxley dethroned as the most dangerous man on AEW, new threat looms 

Despite surviving the brutality of last week's gnarly Street Fight, Jon Moxley may have been replaced by another top name as AEW's most dangerous athlete. The latter, Swerve Strickland, confronted the leader of The Death Riders on Dynamite this week ahead of their Dynasty 2025 World Title showdown.

Swerve Strickland had a heated exchange with his arch-rival Hangman Page backstage ahead of calling out Jon Moxley on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The New Flavor later stepped inside the ring and promptly asked The One True King to come face to face with him, with payback on his mind after Mox stomped him on his injured ear earlier this month on Collision.

Swerve immediately began taunting Moxley over his new approach and conduct as champion, claiming the latter was no longer worthy of the title. The Purveyor of Violence responded by revealing that he'd once had high hopes for Strickland and told the latter he would give him a chance to take the burden of his position at Dynasty 2025. He claimed that wrestlers like Strickland gave him hope for the future of the industry but promised to push him to the limit in their bout next month.

With Claudio Castagnoli already shadowing Prince Nana, Moxley seemingly tried to have Marina Shafir blindside Swerve, but she was stopped by Willow Nightingale. Strickland pointed out to the original Death Rider that he had outsmarted him by asking Willow to watch his back. Swerve then declared himself the embodiment of violence and promised to continue the "Dynasty" era by winning back the AEW World Title in Philadelphia.

"Let's get this straight, you wanna talk unscripted violence, boy, I am violence. You bled pints, I bled buckets. You been in Texas Death Matches, I won them. I am the most dangerous man in AEW," said Swerve. [00:21 - 00:38]

Moxley then stared Swerve down until eventually asking Castagnoli and Shafir to retreat, although the latter ended up brawling with Nightingale anyway.

