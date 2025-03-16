Jon Moxley SHOCKINGLY attacks former WWE star on AEW Collision; pays tribute to Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley seemingly paid tribute to Seth Rollins on AEW Collision while attacking a former WWE star. It was not Cope (Adam Copeland) whom Moxley assaulted.

After Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Championship at Revolution last week, he was attacked by none other than Swerve Strickland. By assaulting The One True King, the former WWE star teased going after the most prestigious prize in the company.

On Collision, Strickland spoke to fans about the beatdown and berated Jon Moxley on the microphone. He also took time to praise Adam Copeland for teaching him how to be a dangerous pro wrestler. After that, he once again shifted his focus onto the AEW World Champion. As The Realest was about to finish his promo, Moxley came out of nowhere and attacked him with a crowbar.

You can view Strickland's promo below.

During the attack, Jon Moxley paid tribute to WWE star Seth Rollins by hitting Strickland with a Curb Stomp, a move that is widely associated with The Visionary. Strickland was then checked by a doctor as he seemingly suffered an injury to his eardrum at Revolution. The challenge has been issued, and it looks like Moxley is not fazed by his new rival.

