AEW may have intentionally buried top star on Dynamite, speculates Stevie Richards

Stevie Richards has speculated that AEW may have intentionally buried a top star on Dynamite. It was an embarrassing situation and something that was not seen in a long time.

To Tony Khan's credit, Dynamite had a lot of matches that were great this week and also a few segments that went along with the theme of the show. However, one thing stood out and it involved Megan Bayne and Thunder Rosa.

The incident took place after Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander. After the match, Penelope Ford started attacking Statlander when Thunder Rosa ran down with a chair. Once she came to the ring, she looked like was going to hit Bayne but she did not even flinch in what was an awkward situation.

Stevie Richards had his theory and said that it was seemingly done to bury Rosa. He was speaking on his Stevie Richards Show when he said:

“The girls went into business for themselves or the office told them to do this, whether as a rib, as a receipt, as something backstage, they got Thunder Rosa heat. Maybe, from past heat. I don't think Britt Baker is directing these girls because Britt Baker has heat with the company now. So, I don't know who is the person behind. Good Lord man. You are right. I mean it's not even hyperbole. It's not exaggeration. This is the worst run in that I have ever seen in my 30 plus years of being in the business and being a fan for however many years or decades before that.” [9:09 - 9:54]

Konnan reveals awkward situation between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker in AEW

Britt Baker is currently off AEW television and it was reported a few months back that she had some issues with a few wrestlers backstage.

Now, Konnan has revealed that she and Thunder Rosa almost had a fist fight and this happened when they were feuding over the AEW Women’s Title. Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan said:

“At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevaled, maybe - if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down.”

Given the scope of what presumably happened, things did seemingly get out of hand. It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker comes back to AEW.

