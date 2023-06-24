AEW may have spoiled a 3-time Heavyweight Champion's appearance at Forbidden Door

AEW may have accidentally ruined the surprise appearance of a top NJPW star for this weekend's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tetsuya Naito is one of the most popular stars on New Japan's roster. He won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times and has held numerous titles throughout his career.

Despite not being officially revealed as part of the card for Forbidden Door, many fans speculated that he could be Sting and Darby Allin's surprise partner for their match against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. The event organizers may have accidentally confirmed this to be the case.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Naito is listed for a meet and greet ahead of the pay-per-view instead of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who is already scheduled to face MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWCollision Naito is listed for a meet and greet today instead of Tanahashi. Naito is listed for a meet and greet today instead of Tanahashi. 👀👀#AEWCollision https://t.co/J1w4K1ogjD

Whether this was an honest mistake on the organizers' part or a costly faux pas is yet to be revealed. Regardless, the AEW faithful will be more than happy to welcome Naito should he show up at Forbidden Door, even if his appearance was accidentally spoiled.

Multiple dream matches are in place for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

Last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view had multiple once-in-a-lifetime matchups. This year's installment seems to be no different.

At this year's event, the highly anticipated dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada is expected to tear the roof of the Scotiabank Arena. With both stars being widely regarded as two of the best in-ring performers of this generation, fans can expect a match-of-the-year contender when they meet in the ring.

However, the same could be said for Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. The two stars are top-notch athletes who will rekindle their rivalry when they meet in the ring for the second time this year.

Apart from these blockbuster matches, there are so many exciting bouts to look forward to. Hopefully, the event will live up to the hype and set the bar even higher for next year's installment.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes