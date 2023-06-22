Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door could be debuting former WWE Superstar

Sting and Darby Allin are set to compete at the upcoming AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25th, but their partner won't be announced until this Saturday's edition of Collision. So who could it be?

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki picked up a big win over Action Andretti, AR Fox, and Darius Martin. But after the match, they were confronted by Sting and Darby Allin.

The two men challenged Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki to a trios match at Forbidden Door, but won't announce their partner until this Saturday on AEW Collision. However, Darby made sure to note that Jericho has made a lot of enemies with people over the years in a variety of companies.

george @Sting_Icon_ this line from Darby really makes me think it's Goldberg this line from Darby really makes me think it's Goldberg https://t.co/YfErqqv4qc

One person who Chris Jericho has had a very high-profile feud within and out of the ring is former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, who could be the mystery partner of Sting and Darby.

Da Man famously didn't want to work with The Ocho during their time in WCW, despite Jericho calling out Bill on several occasions, even going as far as to start his own "streak" to rival the legendary run Goldberg went on in his first year as a WCW roster member.

The two didn't get along when Goldberg made his way to the Stamford-based company in 2003, with Jericho reportedly getting into a real-life fight with the Hall of Famer that ended with Bill being forced to admit to the rest of the WWE locker room that Chris was a better wrestler than him.

Could Sting and Darby Allin's partner be someone from New Japan Pro Wrestling?

Before we get carried away with fantasy booking what a feud between Chris Jericho and Goldberg would look like in 2023, let's not forget that this is a show featuring the best that AEW and NJPW have to offer.

Jericho and Guevara already have Minoru Suzuki on their side, but their opponents could call upon someone they teamed up with at last year's event: Shingo Takagi.

Jorge Llerena A. @JorgeLlerenaA2 Now AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door: Bullet Club VS Dudes With Attitudes Now AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door: Bullet Club VS Dudes With Attitudes https://t.co/IuynX42p5D

Takagi became a member of the make-shift group "Dudes with Attitudes" at the 2022 edition of Forbidden Door when he, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo.

Shingo's stablemate in Los Ingobernables de Japon, Hiromu Takahashi, was also meant to be part of the match but had to pull out due to testing positive for COVID-19 the week before the event.

Who do you think the mystery partner will be? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes