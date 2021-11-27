WWE Hall of Famer praises Chris Jericho for different role on AEW Rampage 

Mick Foley was full of praise for Chris Jericho for the latter's performance as a commentator on AEW Rampage.

Despite being an active in-ring competitor, Chris Jericho often joins the commentary booth on AEW's Friday night show. The Demo God brings about a lot of energy while calling matches, and speaks very highly of the wrestlers in action, thus putting them over.

Mick Foley highlighted this as the Hall of Famer tweeted his appreciation for the former AEW world champion.

"I like how @IAmJericho puts the action and wrestlers over, instead of himself. Always tempting for big stars to put themselves over at the expense of the match," Mick Foley tweeted.

While many agree with the WWE Hall of Famer's opinion, a section of viewers aren't too fond of having a four-person commentary team, especially for a one hour show.

This week's show featured three matches. Bobby Fish and Adam Cole defeated Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta, while Riho earned an AEW Women's Championship opportunity by pinning Britt Baker. In the main event, Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia. Post-match, Chris Jericho made the save after 2.0 attacked the Mad King.

Chris Jericho has wrestled on AEW Rampage twice

Chris Jericho has wrestled on AEW Rampage just twice, resulting in losses and a part of the recently-concluded American Top Team vs. Inner Circle feud.

The first match took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium during AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, when the Men of the Year defeated the Demo God and Jake Hager.

The second match saw the pro wrestling debut of Junior Dos Santos as he joined Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat Jake Hager, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara in a six-man tag-team match.

Do you enjoy Chris Jericho's commentary? Or should he focus on his matches only? Let us know in the comments section below.

