Miro sets up dream match against Bryan Danielson after big win on AEW Dynamite

Miro defeated Orange Cassidy in the main event of AEW Dynamite to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The Bulgarian Brute will face Bryan Danielson in the final as the number one contender for AEW's top prize will be on the line.

Miro was a last-minute replacement for Jon Moxley in the match. As has been well documented, the former AEW world champion will be taking time off for personal reasons.

Jon Moxley's absence was the first thing addressed on the show and shortly after, The Redeemer was announced as the man who would take his place. Miro and Orange Cassidy were booked for the main event.

As one would expect, Miro was dominant for large parts of the match. There was a point in the bout when Freshly Squeezed hit a DDT and dropped his opponent on his neck with a back-body drop. But that was as close to victory as Orange Cassidy got. Miro hit a running tackle, a superkick and locked in the Game Over for a convincing win.

Danielson was in the commentary booth for the main event and made his way to the ring after the match. The American Dragon offered a handshake to God's Favorite Champion but he refused as the two stared each other down ahead of a huge match at Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson vs Miro at AEW Full Gear will be a showstealer

Bryan Danielson hasn't been in AEW for long, but despite that, he has wrestled 7 times already. With the exception of the time-limit draw against Kenny Omega, he won every other match.

A common theme in all of his matches has been that the match style has depended on The American Dragon's opponent, and the finishes have almost always been different.

Miro will be another unique challenge for the leader of the Yes Movement.

Miro, known as Rusev in WWE, and Bryan Danielson didn't cross paths in WWE in singles competition except once in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. So this a legitimate dream match between two highly skilled workers.

The former TNT champion is a physical specimen. His agility and speed in the ring belies his size and makes him a near unstoppable monster.

Meanwhile? Bryan Danielson is Bryan Danielson, capable of hanging with anyone in the ring... just because he's that good.

The former WWE champion is adept at fighting from beneath as the underdog and Miro will be the perfect foil for him to do so.

Their match at Full Gear should be an absolute classic.

