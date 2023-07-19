AEW name has a 4-word reaction to being blocked by American Actress Sofia Vergara

Actress Sofia Vergara recently blocked an AEW star on Twitter, prompting a reaction from the latter.

Originally hailing from Colombia, the 51-year-old actress made a name for herself by working on various shows and films. Her part as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the comedy series Modern Family earned her a sizeable fanbase among her other projects.

AEW personality Stokely Hathaway, however, recently posted a video of going to the actresses' Twitter handle and then re-writing his own bio in a sarcastic manner. It appears that the joke was not well-received by Sofia, who blocked him on the social media platform. This led to Stokely posting about it with a four-word reaction.

"oh this is nasty," tweeted Hathaway.

You can check out the full Twitter post here:

Stokely Hathaway has managed stars like Jade Cargill and Big Bill, even allying with MJF at one point.

The AEW personality's faction was heavily criticized by Konnan

It appears that Stokely Hathaway is the target of not only Sofia Vergara's ire, as Konnan has also criticized his work in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the veteran explained that Stokeley's stable, The Firm, did not command respect.

"You would think the way I talk about Stokely I hate him. I don't know him I'm just stating not hating. But bro, long-winded, non-entertaining. He doesn't look like a boss there's no alpha about him he's very short, he doesn't command respect...You don't go away thinking wow what a real smart guy, and bro they have a penchant for sticking the most random people together. As a shoot, nobody in that group except for the two brothers looked like they hung out with each other," said Konnan. [From 13:04 to 13:32]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Stokely Hathaway and The Firm in AEW.

Do you agree with Konnan? Sound off in the comments section below!

