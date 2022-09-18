"Long-winded, non-entertaining" - Konnan launches a scathing attack on top AEW faction led by former WWE Superstar

Konnan has slammed Stokely Hathaway's new faction in AEW, "The Firm," dismissing them as long-winded and non-entertaining.

Stokely Hathaway has spent the past few months recruiting the likes of W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn). The faction made their presence known during AEW All Out after they hijacked the Casino Ladder Match at the behest of MJF.

WCW and AAA veteran Konnan slammed the collective during an episode of Keepin' it 100. He explained that he felt the group was random, as well as mocking the stature of its leader.

"You would think the way I talk about Stokely I hate him. I don't know him I'm just stating not hating. But bro, long-winded, non-entertaining. He doesn't look like a boss there's no alpha about him he's very short, he doesn't command respect...You don't go away thinking wow what a real smart guy, and bro they have a penchant for sticking the most random people together. As a shoot, nobody in that group except for the two brothers looked like they hung out with each other." (13:04-13:32)

Check out the full video below:

Konnan went further to slate the look of W. Morrissey during the Firm's segment, as well as bemoaning the idea that Ethan Page needs a mouthpiece like Hathaway.

What are the individual goals for the Firm in AEW?

The Firm made their intentions clear this past week's AEW Dynamite. Stokely outlined the individual goals of each member and that they would only operate as a faction when they are required to do so.

While there were no specific goals for W. Morrissey, it can be expected that he has eyes for the World title. He will also undoubtedly seek vengeance on TNT titleholder Wardlow, who defeated the former WWE star on his debut earlier this year.

Hathaway said that Lee Moriarty would bring honor back to the ROH Pure title, currently held by Daniel Garcia.

It was also outlined that Austin and Colten Gunn have eyes for the tag titles, and All Ego Ethan Page wants the All-Atlantic title currently held by PAC.

What do you think of Stokely Hathaway's new faction? Let us know in the comments below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far