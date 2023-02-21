AEW name allegedly suffers broken jaw after "heinous attack"

On February 20th, 2023, during AEW Elevation at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, an unfortunate incident took place during the main event. The Lucha Brothers, accompanied by Alex Abrahantes, faced Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, who were accompanied by Mark Sterling.

As the match progressed, the Lucha Brothers executed their signature moves, and just when it seemed like they were about to secure a victory, Mark Sterling intervened, attempting to break up the Fear Factor. However, his interference didn't go as planned. The Lucha Brothers hit Sterling and both Nese and Daivari with superkicks, leaving Sterling in bad shape.

Later on, Mark Sterling took to Twitter to update his followers on his condition and confirmed that he might have a broken jaw as a result of the "heinous attack" during the main event.

"In regards to tonight’s @AEW main event… I’m ok. First, It was a heinous attack and they think my jaw might be broken. Second, preliminary numbers for the live stream were record breaking! I’m being told, the highest rated Elevation of all time! Tony and Ari did it again!" Sterling wrote

Sterling seemed to be positive about the event's outcome, as he reported that the preliminary numbers for the live stream were record-breaking, and he was being told that it was the highest-rated Elevation of all time.

Tony Khan reportedly stopped a dream match at a non-AEW event

The highly anticipated dream match between The Lucha Brothers and The Briscoe Brothers has been canceled following discussions between Tony Khan's AEW and ROH.

The match was scheduled to take place on October 2nd, 2022, at a Warrior Wrestling event in Marion Heights. Despite the cancelation, both tag teams performed at the event.

Warrior Wrestling @WarriorWrstlng After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another.... (1/2) After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another.... (1/2) https://t.co/1k83VkpDY1

Penta and Rey Fenix took on Brian Cage and Gringo Loco, while The Briscoe Brothers faced Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz. Eddie Kingston will also be holding a meet & greet session before the show.

