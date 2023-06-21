AEW name claims his relationship with Kenny Omega "blew up" in his face

AEW star Kenny Omega is beloved by many fans online, as such, his followers believe that The Cleaner is one of the best human beings around. However, Don Callis resolutely disagrees and blames Omega for the end of their relationship.

Callis and Omega were notably inseparable, and during Kenny's run as AEW World Champion, the veteran even managed to cause a rift between the star and The Young Bucks. This made his betrayal all the more shocking, and it seems like Don Callis is far from being finished with it.

During his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, The Invisible Hand revealed that he considered Omega a "family member," but now he'd never do that again.

"Here's the thing. I had a family with one member in it, Kenny Omega, and it blew up in my face. I will not put myself in that situation ever again," Callis said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Kenny Omega and Uncle Don Callis in Japan. Kenny Omega and Uncle Don Callis in Japan. https://t.co/F7SpQl3Yjb

While Callis has clearly written Kenny Omega off, the veteran still seems to have a deep-seated hate for The Young Bucks. In a Twitter post, The Invisible Hand claimed that the brothers were directly responsible for destroying his family.

Missed out on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Don Callis also teased expanding his current family with Konosuke Takeshita in AEW

Not only did Callis betray Kenny Omega, but he shockingly turned Konosuke Takeshita against The Elite. Currently, the star is being mentored by The Invisible Hand, but it seems like his plans in AEW don't simply end here.

Continuing in the same interview, Don Callis hinted at recruiting more stars to his "family" that are on the same level or higher than The Cleaner.

"I'm going to have a big family. I'm going to have multiple family members and they're not just going to be anybody. They're going to be the types of athletes like him (Takeshita) that are on the same level or higher than Kenny Omega, and we're going to take care of business." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Callis also put The Elite on notice with this tease and took a shot at them in the process by claiming that they are simply in pro wrestling for the friendship and not for results.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes