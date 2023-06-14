The Young Bucks "helped destroy my family," says WWE veteran

WWE veteran Don Callis has been very vocal about his hatred of The Young Bucks lately. He is currently the hottest heel in the promotion. This entire fiasco began when Callis turned on his former associates, Kenny Omega and The Elite.

The veteran is determined to make life hard for the trio. He has interfered in two crucial matches for Kenny Omega, and cost them victories against their rivals, The Blackpool Combat Club. He has been talking about Omega, and the former tag team champions these past few weeks.

Ranting on Twitter, Don Callis expressed his hatred of The Young Bucks. He continued to push the narrative that they were the bane of his existence and were at fault for everything.

"These two obsequious little sycophants are a fungus on society and helped destroy my family," he wrote.

Don Callis claims The Young Bucks dragged Kenny Omega down

A few weeks ago, Don Callis sat down with Jim Ross to address why he turned on The Elite. He discussed that it was mainly due to Omega heading in another direction from what he envisioned for him in the first place. He believed that The Young Bucks were the biggest influence for this and that they clipped his wings and dragged him down.

Callis felt betrayed that the former AEW World Champion chose to continuously be with the Bucks. He felt that Omega turned away from his "family."

"The problem is the Bucks are like wood ticks. They attach themselves, and it’s like an infection, and all of a sudden, Kenny wants to do Trios matches. You know, I had a vision for myself and Kenny Omega that would be a modern day Heenan-Bockwinkel. Kenny chose to be one of the Three Stooges with the Young Bucks. I hate to say it. And I think those kids are great. They’re a generational tag team, but they’re not Kenny Omega.” [H/T 411Mania]

At this point, one can't help but feel the animosity between Don Callis and The Elite. However, it has been Callis running his mouth every chance he gets.

What do you think comes next for this feud? How does Kenny Omega strike back at Callis? Let us know what you think happens next in the comments section.

