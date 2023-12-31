AEW name issues statement confirming his exit following Worlds End: "Thank you, Tony Khan"

Tony Khan's AEW is visibly undergoing many changes behind the scenes as Vice President of Live Events Rafael Morffi has been confirmed to be leaving the promotion. Morffi took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt statement, thanking AEW and Tony Khan while also being optimistic about the future.

A seasoned sports and entertainment business veteran, Rafael Morffi was with AEW from the beginning and looked after the live events and other logistical requirements that the company needed.

As confirmed by Tony Khan during the AEW Worlds End media scrum, Morffi said he would leave the promotion after his contract expired at the end of the year.

Morffi, who is a well-liked figure in wrestling, issued a message of gratitude to Tony Khan and their talents as he prepares for the next chapter in his career, which would be working as a senior executive at the Barclays Center.

The outgoing AEW VP was thankful to have had a successful stint in AEW and was looking forward to what 2024 has in store for him as he seemingly moves away from the pro wrestling world:

"Thank you @TonyKhan @AEW talent, staff. I'll forever remember my time at #AEW fondly. 2024 will be the start of a new era in my professional career. Been blessed with a wonderful opportunity. Excited to start this new journey & challenge soon. Happy New Year-stay safe & sound!"

Several AEW stars react to Rafael Morffi's exit from Tony Khan's company

As noted above, Morffi was a popular name backstage in AEW who helped manage various aspects of the company's operations.

Former women's champion Thunder Rosa thanked "Rafa" for everything he'd done while Penelope Ford wrote, "Raf! Oh my goodness! We'll miss you so much and all that you did for us all. Best of luck in this new chapter. Happy New Year."

Penelope's husband, Kip Sabian, also commented on Rafael Morffi's tweet and admitted he was caught off guard by the announcement, but hoped to stay in touch with the respected executive.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch also sounded sad about Morffi's AEW departure and claimed that the entire roster will miss having him.

Many current AEW stars reacted to the news.

Rafael Morffi was clearly a loved personality in AEW, and we at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him all the best for his future.

