AEW name reacts to Hulk Hogan's sad demise

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:56 GMT
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image source: WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan sadly passed away today. Now, a well-known AEW name has reacted to his demise. Tony Schiavone is the latest to comment on Hulk Hogan's passing. Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time. He was the biggest star in the '80s, and his contribution to wrestling is well documented.

The Hulkster is responsible for bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream media. During his legendary career in the WWE, he won the World Title six times and was also inducted into the company's Hall of Fame twice. Despite being a top star in the wrestling industry, Hogan became a household name as he appeared in multiple movies and TV shows.

The Hulkster was gearing up to launch Real American Freestyle this year. Sadly, Hogan passed away today due to cardiac arrest. This news has left the entire wrestling world in shock.

Now, Tony Schiavone has taken to social media to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but his impact on pro wrestling is undeniable. RIP Hulkster. The end of an era."

It's sad to hear about Hogan's tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

