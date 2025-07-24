AEW name reacts to Hulk Hogan's sad demise

Hulk Hogan sadly passed away today. Now, a well-known AEW name has reacted to his demise. Tony Schiavone is the latest to comment on Hulk Hogan's passing. Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time. He was the biggest star in the '80s, and his contribution to wrestling is well documented. The Hulkster is responsible for bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream media. During his legendary career in the WWE, he won the World Title six times and was also inducted into the company's Hall of Fame twice. Despite being a top star in the wrestling industry, Hogan became a household name as he appeared in multiple movies and TV shows.The Hulkster was gearing up to launch Real American Freestyle this year. Sadly, Hogan passed away today due to cardiac arrest. This news has left the entire wrestling world in shock.Now, Tony Schiavone has taken to social media to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.&quot;Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but his impact on pro wrestling is undeniable. RIP Hulkster. The end of an era.&quot;Check out his tweet here:It's sad to hear about Hogan's tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.