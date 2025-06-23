AEW name shockingly removed from major show; issues heartbreaking statement

A major AEW name was abruptly removed from a major show because of some unfortunate issues. The individual provided a statement about the situation and was heartbroken that she was set to miss the show.

Miyu Yamashita is a major figure in Japan's Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. However, she has also competed for several major promotions and on the independent circuit. Nearly two months ago, she made a brief appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion, competing in an eliminator match against Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite.

GCW has just announced that the 30-year-old will miss their Take a Picture show. She was scheduled to compete alongside Billie Starkz against YDNP. The promotion noted that, despite meeting all the necessary requirements, the Missouri Athletic Commission did not clear her to compete due to her not having a Social Security number.

Trending

"Despite the fact that she has wrestled in Missouri multiple times, has all relevant & required documents and has a valid work visa, the Missouri Athletic Commision will not license Miyu Yamashita to wrestle today because she does not have a social security number. #GCWPicture."

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Miyu Yamashita took to X/Twitter to apologize to all her fans, mentioning how much she was looking forward to the match.

"I’m sorry I couldn’t wrestle today. I’m truly disappointed. I was really looking forward to the tag title match. Thank you to all the GCW fans who always support me. #GCWPicture," Miyu wrote.

Expand Tweet

Miyu Yamashita sends a hilarious message after an encounter with Toni Storm in AEW

After her match with the AEW Women's World Champion a few months ago, Miyu Yamashita had an interesting comment regarding a certain moment in the match.

At one point, Toni Storm found herself stuck on the corner of the ring. Yamashita took this chance to hit her with heavy strikes to her backside. The Japanese star took to X/Twitter after the match, and after praising Storm's backside, she noted that, despite this, she remained a striker, so she took the opportunity to launch several attacks on her.

"Sure, she had a nice a**! But that doesn't matter; I'm a STRIKER!" she wrote.

See her original post here.

Expand Tweet

AEW has consistently featured talent from across the industry, in addition to the signed wrestlers on their roster. This goes to show that it may not be Miyu Yamashita's last time competing on their shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More