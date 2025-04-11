AEW name teases coming out of in-ring retirement

An AEW veteran recently hinted at returning to the squared circle for the first time since 2019. 47-year-old Prince Nana hasn't wrestled in AEW yet and might step foot in the ring to take down Death Riders.

Nana has been managing Swerve Strickland for the past couple of years and has been highly praised for his role in the company. His client faced Jon Moxley in the main event at Dynasty, where the AEW World Championship was on the line. The chaotic match saw interference from the Death Riders, The Opps, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks.

At one point, Prince Nana confronted Marina Shafir in the middle of the ring. The latter posted a picture of the duo on X/Twitter to mock him. Responding to the tweet, a furious Nana said that he would enter the squared circle once again to confront the ones who taunted him.

"One day imma have to show you people I was a wrestler…. You wait…" he wrote.

AEW's Prince Nana discusses getting rejected from WWE

The 47-year-old star has been working as a manager in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2023. However, before becoming All Elite, he was rejected by the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

While speaking on Talk Is Jericho in 2023, Prince Nana said he was bought to try out for a manager's role but never called back. The veteran also said he wouldn't be anywhere besides the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I also had tryouts with the company where they brought me in to try out as a manager, and they know me pretty well. I don't know exactly why I never ended up getting a job there particularly, but I'm a believer in 'everything happens for a reason' ... I wouldn't want to be anywhere else other than AEW," he said.

It remains to be seen if Prince Nana will ever return to the ring to take on Jon Moxley and his army.

