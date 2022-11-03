Twitter has offered up some charismatic reactions to the upcoming AEW Dynamite card.

AEW roared onto the scene in 2019, immediately positioned as the number one alternative to the wrestling industry’s mega-power, WWE. They have amassed a huge following in just three years courtesy of compelling storylines, unrestricted in-ring work, and unique opportunities. They are not a promotion without scrutiny, however.

After a year like 2021, where AEW undoubtedly delivered on their moments, they may have set the bar resoundingly high. Not every week can there be a CM Punk fairytale return, or Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole double debut. But perhaps fans have become expectant of Tony Khan's promotion to double-up on their shows.

This week's AEW Dynamite card serves as a perfect example, with fans reacting in their droves to what they see as an underwhelming card. The user shown below, for example, opined that none other than Brock Lesnar's services are required.

This Twitter user had a unique stance on the card

David R Belsky @davidrbelsky @WWEREALONE I hope CM punk sues tony to the point where his father takes the company away from him and gives it to Punk. And then Punk sends Kenny in the Bucks and all their friends back to Pro Wrestling Chimpanzee where they belong.

ANTIAEW @antiaew @WWEREALONE One of the most MID!! Cards I've ever seen!

Antoine M. Dillard, MFA @IndyFilmAntoine @WWEREALONE I'm honestly not interested in any of these matches. I can't remember any kind of build to any of them. Gonna sit this show out.

Whiskey Jack @jackdaripper81 @WWEREALONE I think Samoa Joe vs Brian cage should've been saved for full gear.

🏌🏿‍♂️ @campaignsteez @AEW @TBSNetwork Triple threat for all Atlantic chip is the only interesting match on this card

There is a general sense of disappointment amongst fans who feel the card does not live up to expectations. Whether it be dream matches in demand or the stars they want to see, this Dynamite card has left a cluster of fans underwhelmed.

What's set to go down during AEW Dynamite?

There may be some disappointment surrounding the card, but those interested can look forward to two title matches and the AEW Champion in action.

The first of the title matches will see Chris Jericho defend his ROH title against a mystery challenger. As part of his mission to destroy Ring of Honor as we know it, Jericho issued a challenge last week to any former ROH title holder.

The All-Atlantic title will also be defended as Orange Cassidy puts the belt up against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match. Not long ago, OC defended his belt in a three-way match against Rush and Preston Vance.

Jon Moxley is seeking some form of penance against The Firm after last week's attack, with a match against Lee Moriarty. Should Moriarty somehow score the victory, he will get a future shot at Mox's world title. Jay Lethal and Darby Allin are also set to go head-to-head in a grudge rematch.

