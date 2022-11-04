Moments after the AEW Dynamite ratings dropped, fans rushed to give their thoughts and feelings on the matter over social media.

This week's episode of Dynamite witnessed the shocking debut of Jeff Jarrett, officially signing with AEW as a mere executive months after departing from an executive position in WWE.

He masqueraded as the legendary Sting, thought to be coming to the rescue of Darby Allin as he often does. However, Jarrett crashed his signature guitar over Allin's head, opining that the Icon's presence had weakened the former TNT champion in a promo following.

His arrival may have shocked fans, but it did little to impact the ratings, as this week's AEW Dynamite recorded 911k viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demo. As well as falling short of the much-desired 1 million mark, the ratings also spelled an 86k and 0.03 drop in average viewership and demo ratings, respectively.

This week's numbers provoked many reactions from fans on social media. Some offered frankly hilarious solutions for ratings improvement, like the user below who called on Vince McMahon to fix things.

AEW NEEDS VINCE MCMAHON to steer the ship.



Maybe the big man can avenge his WWE firing earlier this year

That's a good thing btw. AEW has managed to maintain a strong older audience lately it's the only demo that hasn't dropped over the last couple of months.

Who'd have thunk that ROH and Mox vs Moriarty wouldn't interest people?

I was expecting much lower I was expecting much much lower with the World Series and NBA. surprisingly high number

The general reaction to this week's ratings found fans disappointed that the show couldn't break the million barriers. Some pointed out the competition with the MLB World Series as a potential reason for the drop, but there was also a sense of dissatisfaction towards the match card, which could have also affected the numbers.

What went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

Jay Lethal and Darby Allin kicked off this week's show, with the former scoring the victory. Jon Moxley was up next facing the Firm's Lee Moriarty, with it stipulated that the latter will get a shot at the former's title should he win. That turned out not to be the case as Moxley scored the win, only to fall victim to an Ethan Page beatdown immediately following.

Chris Jericho defended his ROH World title against a mystery challenger who turned out to be the returning Colt Cabana. Le Champion scored the victory despite Cabana well and truly winning over the fans.

Orange Cassidy defended his All-Atlantic title in another three-way match, this time against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. Cassidy pinned Fenix after Jungle Boy rendered Luchasaurus out of the bout.

Jade Cargill defended her own TBS title against Marina Shafir, although the match fell secondary to Nyla Rose, who tormented Cargill from the ramp. The night's main event also saw Samoa Joe defend his ROH TV title against Brian Cage, with Joe retaining it after 11 minutes.

What did you make of this week's AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.

