Adam Cole makes a bold prediction about the future of AEW 

Adam Cole recently sent out a message claiming that he's the future of AEW and not his upcoming opponent, Jungle Boy.

The Panama City Playboy is scheduled to wrestle his second singles contest in AEW on this week's edition of Dynamite. Adam Cole had mentioned earlier that Jungle Boy is one of his dream opponents in Tony Khan's company and lauded the youngster for his in-ring skills.

Even in his latest tweet, Cole heaped praise on Jungle Boy, writing that he's a talented young man. However, Adam Cole further stated that this doesn't make the Jurassic Express member the future of AEW. The former NXT Champion claimed that instead of Jungle Boy, he's the future of the promotion.

Check out Adam Cole's tweet below:

"Jungle Boy is a talented young man…but he’s not the future of @AEWI am. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM," tweeted Adam Cole.

Given how great both Adam Cole and Jungle Boy are inside the squared circle, New York fans are certainly in for a treat this Wednesday night. The Elite member is the favorite to win the match and continue his momentum.

Adam Cole also has a list of other dream opponents in AEW

Apart from Jungle Boy, Adam Cole has also listed out some other dream opponents in AEW. Among the other youngsters, Cole is keen to wrestle Darby Allin and The Pinnacle leader MJF.

The Panama City Playboy also named veteran performers like Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson as some athletes he would like to share a ring with. It now remains to be seen how and when all the above-stated dream matches for Adam Cole become a reality.

