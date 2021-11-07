"Never say never"- Former WWE Superstar comments on the possibility of facing Kenny Omega

Adam Cole recently opened up about the possibility of facing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The former NXT Champion confronted The Elite on his debut night at All Out pay-per-view this year. Initially, everyone thought that the intense staredown between the two former arch-rivals would lead to an instant high-profile feud. However, Adam Cole stunned wrestling fans by aligning himself with Kenny Omega and Young Bucks.

While speaking on the #DORK podcast, Cole said any match with Omega seems far-fetched right now. However, The Panama City Playboy didn't completely rule out the possibility, mentioning the typical pro wrestling term 'never say never.'

"I know a lot of people have been wondering if that’s going to happen. Right now, I don’t see it as a possibility, but you never know. It’s pro wrestling, never say never," Adam Cole said. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Kenny Omega and Adam Cole are arguably two of the best in-ring technicians in pro wrestling today. It could only be a matter of time before Cole finally decides to seek revenge for what Omega and The Jackson Brothers did to him years ago.

It's worth recalling that Nick and Matt Jackson kicked The Panama City Playboy out of the Bullet Club to establish Kenny Omega as the leader. Since then, fans have been clamoring to see a possible clash between the former Bullet Club members.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will have a contract signing on next week's AEW Dynamite

A feud with Adam Cole may not be on the cards now, but Kenny Omega is all set to put his AEW World Championship on the line against Hangman Page. It's another rivalry that has been brewing ever since The Elite kicked The Cowboy out of their faction.

Page had a hard time climbing his way to the top of the AEW men's division. After finally regaining confidence, he is laser-focused on fulfilling his prophecy of becoming a World Champion.

Ahead of the biggest match of his career, Hangman Page will be in the same ring as Kenny Omega for a contract signing on Wednesday's Dynamite. Whether or not the two men will exchange blows before their impending clash remains to be seen.

