"It's been a long time" - Adam Cole breaks silence after reuniting with former WWE stablemate on AEW Dynamite 

After his unexpected reunion with former Undisputed Era stablemate Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole sent out a message.

On Wednesday night's show, Fish attacked Jungle Boy after the latter's win against Anthony Bowens. However, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus soon rushed to save the Jurassic Express member.

Moments later, Adam Cole introduced Bobby Fish to his Superkliq stablemates, The Young Bucks, in a backstage segment. He also announced that Fish would face Jungle Boy on Rampage ahead of the trio's match against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at Full Gear 2021.

The Panama City Playboy celebrated his reunion with Bobby Fish, writing that it had been a long time since they have been together.

"It’s been a long time my friend…#theELITE #SuperKliq," tweeted Adam Cole

Adam Cole discussed Bobby Fish joining The Elite

Last month, the former NXT Champion discussed the possibility of Bobby Fish joining him in The Elite. Back then, Adam Cole didn't sound very enthusiastic about the possibility.

He wasn't emotionally ready to join forces with Fish, considering how things ended between them in NXT. Cole betrayed Fish and the rest of his Undisputed Era stablemates on the black-and-gold brand.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited on this week's #AEW Dynamite! Former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited on this week's #AEW Dynamite! https://t.co/cxYAwFn64z

However, going by what went down on AEW Dynamite, it looks like it's only a matter of time before Bobby Fish officially reunites with Adam Cole. The veteran performer could interfere and help Cole and The Young Bucks at Full Gear 2021 to confirm his spot in the stable.

