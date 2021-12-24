Adam Cole sends a message to The Young Bucks after the trio seemingly split on AEW Dynamite

After shunning his former Superkliq stablemates, The Young Bucks, on this week's AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole has now sent a message to the duo.

Cole reunited with the debuting Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, formerly known as The Undisputed Era, on the Wednesday night show. However, post that reunion, when The Young Bucks stepped into the ring to confront the former NXT Champion, he walked away with O'Reilly and Fish.

Though not a single word was exchanged between them, the events on Dynamite hint at the effective dissolution of Superkliq in All Elite Wrestling. A few hours ago, Matt and Nick Jackson shared of picture of themselves alongside their Elite stablemate, Brandon Cutler. This elicited a reaction from Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy replied to the picture, writing that they looked great. Furthermore, he wished them Merry Christmas and added that he's hoping to have a chat with them soon. Check out the tweet below:

"Lookin’ great fellas! Merry Christmas and hope to talk soon!" tweeted Adam Cole.

Fans could expect Cole to shed light on his equation with The Young Bucks on next Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Plus, he could also be in action at the event, joining forces with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to square off against Best Friends in a six-man tag team match.

Could we see Adam Cole and The Young Bucks against each other in the ring?

Now that Kyle O'Reilly has arrived in AEW, there's no doubt that this could pave the way for multiple dream matches to become a reality soon. The former WWE star teaming up with Bobby Fish to square off against The Young Bucks has all the tools to be an all-time classic.

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



The finals of the tournament should be The Elite vs The Undisputed Era.



A license to print money 💰🔥



#AEW When Kenny Omega returns, AEW Trios Championships should be introduced.The finals of the tournament should be The Elite vs The Undisputed Era.A license to print money 💰🔥 #AEW Dynamite When Kenny Omega returns, AEW Trios Championships should be introduced.The finals of the tournament should be The Elite vs The Undisputed Era.A license to print money 💰🔥#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/cGmtiOEEZz

However, the one match which everyone would keep an eye on is between Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish possibly going to war against The Young Bucks and the currently inactive Kenny Omega. That bout could materialize once The Cleaner returns to Tony Khan's promotion, sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

What do you make of Adam Cole's message for The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section below.

