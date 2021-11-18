Major update on Kenny Omega undergoing multiple surgeries, possible return date revealed? - Reports

Kenny Omega is most likely to undergo multiple surgeries if the latest reports are any indication.

Omega's health has been widely discussed these days, especially after he lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear last week. Previous reports have suggested that The Cleaner worked with a shoulder injury at Saturday night's event and may likely undergo surgery on that front. Soon after, Meltzer said Kenny Omega is also suffering from Vertigo.

The Best Bout Machine, alongside Superkliq, appeared in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite last night. Omega announced a leave of absence, saying that he needed time to fix and change some things.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has now reported that Kenny Omega is suffering a lot more than just a shoulder injury. As per the report, The Cleaner is also dealing with abdominal hernia and knee problems. He may have to undergo multiple surgeries as a result.

"Yeah, more than just that actually. He has a lot of different issues. Knee, shoulder, abdominal hernia that he's been working through. There's others too. So he'll be getting multiple surgeries most likely, and everything is kind of to be determined. You know, I guess the idea is to try to get as many of these things taken care of at the same time, but it's a lot of body parts to rehab at the same time, but yeah, I'm not sure when it's all going to go down," said Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer further noted the uncertainty over Kenny Omega's appearance at the upcoming AAA event next month. Regardless, he added that the former world champion is certainly out of AEW programming and may not return until February next year.

Bryan Danielson is a little frustrated over Kenny Omega losing the AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson seems slightly unhappy over witnessing Hangman Page dethrone Kenny Omega for the AEW world title last week.

During the Full Gear media scrum, Bryan stated that he felt "a little disappointed" with the outcome as he wanted to be the one to take away Omega's title, especially after how their first encounter ended in a time-limit draw.

Regardless, Bryan has now shifted his focus towards Hangman Page and his newly won AEW World Championship. Both men took part in a segment on this week's episode of Dynamite and came to blows before getting separated.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of the latest update on Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

CM Punk embraced a wrestler when he came out as gay. Find out the whole story here. Heartwarming.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kenny Omega's leave of absence will affect AEW in ratings? Yes No 6 votes so far