AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Real reason why Kenny Omega announced his hiatus, CM Punk in a dream feud, ex-WWE star teases heel turn after two years

Tonight's AEW Dynamite provided all the fallout from last week's Full Gear pay-per-view. It certainly wasn't the best episode, but it was newsworthy as it shed light on some of the upcoming feuds.

The company left no stone unturned in keeping its audience engaged throughout the show. A few high-stakes matches went down, including two massive in-ring debuts from stars of other wrestling promotions.

Given the notable developments that occurred on Wednesday night, we must pick up the negative and positive takeaways from the edition. Since this will be the reviewer's viewpoint, thoughts may likely be contrary to your perspective. That said, feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Best/Worst: Kenny Omega officially announces an indefinite hiatus from AEW programming

Ever since Kenny Omega lost his AEW World Championship last week, several reports have surfaced suggesting he has been working with an ongoing injury. PWInsider reported that The Cleaner might undergo shoulder surgery, which could put him out of the in-ring competition for the foreseeable future.

Tonight, Omega officially announced that he would be taking an indefinite hiatus to get some things fixed. Tony Khan's promotion did a formidable job in taking him off the AEW programming.

On a positive note, seeds seem to have been planted for a future rift between The Elite. Kenny Omega asked The Young Bucks to 'hold down the fort,' but Adam Cole initiated taking care of the business.

J  @ProWrestlingJoe Hallelujah! Kenny Omega is getting surgery.

Take all the time you need, talk about a well earned hiatus.



AEW will be without both Moxley and Omega, but they'll be fine and I'm much more worried about the boys getting healthy. Hallelujah! Kenny Omega is getting surgery. Take all the time you need, talk about a well earned hiatus. AEW will be without both Moxley and Omega, but they'll be fine and I'm much more worried about the boys getting healthy.

It is crystal clear that the former NXT Champion will be eyeing taking control of the faction in Omega's absence, which at some point will create dissension with The Cleaner whenever he returns.

Regardless of what happens, his indefinite hiatus is another big blow for AEW, especially after Jon Moxley decided to take time off to deal with alcohol addiction. Both men are All Elite Wrestling's box-office attraction, and the company might find it challenging to fill their spots.

