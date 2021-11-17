"They again let the opposition take all" - Jim Cornette slams WWE for letting 20-year wresting veteran sign with AEW

Jim Cornette has lashed out at WWE's higher-ups for not bringing in Jay Lethal and letting AEW sign another big name.

Tony Khan and Vince McMahon have displayed far different intentions this year. While one promotion is laser-focused to strengthen its roster by signing well-established stars, another is keen to revamp its division by releasing multiple talents every now and then. AEW has now brought in Lethal, who stunned wrestling fans by showing up at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view.

While speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette applauded Tony Khan's promotion for bringing in Jay Lethal. However, he was surprised to see WWE slipping away from the opportunity to sign the TNA veteran and a few other stars who have recently become free agents.

Cornette also thinks WWE's roster is somewhat languishing with recent releases:

"So they (AEW) got another one here. Again and the WWE, the state of their talent roster, and they don't go for Jay Lethal, they don't go for Briscoe's, or they don't go for one or two others. They again let the opposition take all the f**king wrestlers that the fans, especially the most dedicated fans, are sympathetic to because they've either been fired, or their companies let them go, or they gone out of business or whatever," said Jim Cornette.

He further stated that all the names All Elite Wrestling has brought in recent times are yielding more success than they ever had anywhere else. Jim Cornette believes fans are also sympathetic to these stars, given how their stint ended with previous promotions.

Jay Lethal will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara will put his TNT Championship on the line against Jay Lethal on this week's episode of Dynamite. The latter confronted The Spanish God at Saturday night's event to hype up their upcoming bout.

Guevara has been on a roll since winning the TNT title. However, Lethal will be his by far toughest challenger yet. The TNA veteran has tasted gold in almost every promotion he has worked with throughout his entire career.

Given that it will be Jay Lethal's in-ring debut, he will try to leave no stone unturned in getting over with fans. Whether or not a title change goes down tonight remains to be seen.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

