Kenny Omega set to take an indefinite hiatus from in-ring competition - Reports

According to recent reports, Kenny Omega could be all set to take an indefinite hiatus from the in-ring competition.

The Cleaner recently lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page in the main event of Full Gear. Soon after, several reports started swirling about his health. Omega reportedly wrestled with a shoulder injury during Saturday night's event. Now it appears that there may be some credibility to these rumors.

PW Insider is now reporting that Kenny Omega is looking to undergo shoulder surgery, which may likely put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

"Kenny Omega may be out for an extended period of time from in-ring action as he's likely looking at shoulder surgery. The hope is they will have some clarity on that within the week."

“HUNG BUCK” P H A R A O H⚡️ @TranquiloSZN Say what you will about Kenny Omega but you can’t deny that he carried AEW on his back for months. Wrestling perfect matches whether it was a singles,tag or trios match. A great reign that inevitably came to an end. Major props to the best in the world #AEWFullGear Say what you will about Kenny Omega but you can’t deny that he carried AEW on his back for months. Wrestling perfect matches whether it was a singles,tag or trios match. A great reign that inevitably came to an end. Major props to the best in the world #AEWFullGear https://t.co/DxESmelWZK

The latest update comes on the heels of Dave Meltzer's statement, in which he stated that the former AEW World Champion would have a medical check-up ahead of this week. Not only that, but Omega has also been suffering from Vertigo.

There's no doubt that The Cleaner deserves a much-needed break to deal with multiple injuries. Now that he has lost his championship, there's no time like the present. Kenny Omega has carried the AEW men's division on his back since the beginning of the pandemic era last year.

He did not just carry the top prize of AEW but also from promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and AAA. Understandably, competing non-stop for almost a year has had an effect on his body.

AEW World Champion Hangman Page says be befriended Kenny Omega

While speaking on the post-Full Gear media scrum, Hangman Adam Page opened up about his friendship with his on-screen arch-rival, Kenny Omega. The Cowboy recalled watching his clips while growing up to be a wrestler and then eventually becoming his friend:

"The best wrestler in the world and I beat him. There's nothing that can be more special. I have known Kenny for so long, I've looked up to Kenny, probably even before I started wrestling I was watching clips of Kenny on YouTube. I remember the first time I saw Kenny was the false count anywhere match outdoors where he takes a hurricanrana and rolls down the hill or whatever, I saw that as a kid almost. Somehow I ended up befriending him," said Hangman Page.

Hangman Page will kickstart a new era starting this week on AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega, on the other hand, needs to make crucial decisions at this stage that might help him prolong his pro wrestling career.

