5 Directions for Kenny Omega after losing the AEW World Championship - Feud with 4-time WWE Champion, Rift with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole?

Kenny Omega lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page during the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view last week. It also brought an end to his record-setting reign of 346 days.

Where the majority of fans have been buzzing since witnessing The Cowboy's career-defining moment on Saturday night, very few would be wondering what lies ahead for The Cleaner. There's no doubt that the 38-year old star has had an impressive run with gold.

For almost a year, Omega carried the men's division on its back. One could say that the title became synonymous with his name, and it would be hard to see him without the coveted prize.

But on a positive note, it also opened up a plethora of dream matches for him. With a roster stacked with high-profile names, there are endless possibilities for the company to put The Best Bout Machine in any slot.

Now, without further ado, let's get down to five possible directions for Kenny Omega now that he has lost the championship.

#5 Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Chapter - II)

Kenny Omega going after a red-hot babyface like Bryan Danielson would bring massive eyeballs into the upper mid-card division. It would be the best possible way to keep him away from the main event scene and give him an exciting program.

After how the first encounter between Omega and Danielson ended, it somewhere left a sour taste in everybody's mouths, given that no decisive winner emerged. But both men put on a hellacious battle for 30 minutes straight.

For those unaware, The American Dragon recently expressed his frustration after seeing Omega lose the world title. The former WWE Superstar wanted to be the one to end his reign.

Given how Tony Khan loves nurturing real-life scenarios into storylines, All Elite Wrestling can put Kenny Omega as a barricade in Bryan Danielson's path towards his first championship opportunity.

