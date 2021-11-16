"He has been suffering" - Backstage injury update on Kenny Omega after AEW Full Gear

A recent report has shed light on Kenny Omega's health after The Cleaner lost his AEW Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021.

It's no secret that Kenny Omega silently dealt with multiple nagging injuries during his tremendous reign as the AEW Champion, putting up countless classics. It was also recently reported that he worked through Full Gear 2021 with a shoulder injury.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Haters can hate but Kenny Omega elevated the AEW Title and carried himself incredibly well during a period of incredible difficulty.



Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that The Best Bout Machine will undergo a medical checkup this Wednesday. It was noted that Omega kept on wrestling despite being injured due to his responsibilities as the AEW World Champion. Plus, Kenny Omega has also been suffering from Vertigo, a condition in which a person feels a loss of balance and giddiness.

Meltzer also reported that The Cleaner was always supposed to take time off after dropping the AEW Championship to Hangman Page.

"It [Kenny Omega's injury] was one of those things where he was going to work his through it because that was his role as AEW World Champion. I didn't know this but I guess for the last three years, he has been suffering from Vertigo, and he would be in the ring, and at times the ring would be spinning, and he had to learn to compensate. And that's pretty crazy considering all the stuff he does.

"If he needs to take time off, it's time now. He was taking time off when the time came, and the time came on Saturday when Hangman Page won. Now he's gonna see where he stands with everything," said Dave Meltzer.

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently sent out a heartfelt message to Kenny Omega

While the wrestling world seems to be celebrating Hangman Page's AEW Championship win, Britt Baker took a moment to praise Kenny Omega. The AEW Women's Champion recently sent out a "Kenny Omega" appreciation tweet, terming him one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

Though he's expected to be away for the foreseeable future, there's no doubt that fans will welcome Omega with open arms when he returns to AEW. There are still plenty of dream opponents in the company that he's yet to wrestle with, particularly the likes of CM Punk and his Elite stablemate, Adam Cole.

