"One of the best ever" - Britt Baker sends heartfelt message to former AEW Champion

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently sent a heartwarming message to Kenny Omega following his loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021.

The Cleaner's impressive 346-day reign with the AEW Championship, the longest in the company's history, ended in the pay-per-view's main event. Despite being a heel, Omega received a lot of praise for carrying the company on his shoulders since December last year.

Acknowledging the same, Britt Baker recently sent out a Kenny Omega "appreciation tweet." She thinks the former AEW Champion is one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. Check out the AEW Women's Champion tweet in praise of Omega below:

"@KennyOmegamanX appreciation tweet. Truly one of the best to ever do it," tweeted Britt Baker.

It's also worth noting that Kenny Omega has been dealing with several nagging injuries over the past few months. However, he didn't let this affect his in-ring work and consistently worked top-tier matches against a variety of opponents.

Moreover, it was also recently reported that Omega worked his match against Hangman Page at Full Gear with a hurt shoulder. Fans can expect The Best Bout Machine to take some much-needed time off from AEW.

Britt Baker had another successful title defense at AEW Full Gear 2021

The Doctor continued her dominant run with the AEW Women's Championship by securing a win over Tay Conti at Full Gear 2021. Though the Brazilian star pushed her to the limits, Britt Baker successfully made her tap out to Lockjaw in the end.

It'll be interesting to see what AEW has planned for Britt Baker now as she has successfully run through all the big babyfaces in the women's division. A rubber match with Thunder Rosa could materialize soon, and going by her booking, she seems like the only viable candidate to dethrone Baker.

Did you enjoy Kenny Omega's run with the AEW Championship? Who do you think should now step up to Women's Champion Britt Baker after Full Gear 2021? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

