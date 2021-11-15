Kenny Omega wrestled at AEW Full Gear with a major injury: Report

Kenny Omega wrestled with a shoulder injury at AEW Full Gear if the reports swirling is any indication.

The Cleaner lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page during the main event of Saturday night's pay-per-view. It brought an end to his longest reign with the coveted prize at 346 days. Despite putting on a hellacious battle, it's surprising to learn that Omega worked with an injury.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he's unsure if The Best Bout Machine has any strength left in his shoulders, given that the latter avoided lifting heavy weights before the matches. Meltzer recalled his conversation with Omega, where the former AEW World Champion told him about his troubles while lifting the bar:

"I don’t know if he has no strength, but he can’t lift heavy weights with them — I don’t even know if he can lift with them. The last time we were talking about it, he said he was able to lift the bar. So it’s 45 pounds. He’s told me, ‘I can work a match without my shoulders.’”

“HUNG BUCK” P H A R A O H⚡️ @TranquiloSZN Say what you will about Kenny Omega but you can’t deny that he carried AEW on his back for months. Wrestling perfect matches whether it was a singles,tag or trios match. A great reign that inevitably came to an end. Major props to the best in the world #AEWFullGear Say what you will about Kenny Omega but you can’t deny that he carried AEW on his back for months. Wrestling perfect matches whether it was a singles,tag or trios match. A great reign that inevitably came to an end. Major props to the best in the world #AEWFullGear https://t.co/DxESmelWZK

Understandably, being the champion of three different promotions (IMPACT, AEW, and AAA) appears to have put a toll on Omega's body.

Aside from the above hearsay, Omega was also dealing with multiple infections. Not too long ago, a report suggested that Omega had a stomach infection, bone bruises near his tailbone, and some wear and tear on his knees.

However, on a positive front, Omega will have the opportunity to take a much-needed break now that he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page.

Bryan Danielson is unhappy over Kenny Omega losing the AEW World title at Full Gear

Ryan @RyanRoach1993 What’s been your match of the year for 2021? For me it’s Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega in an epic 30 minute time limit draw. What’s been your match of the year for 2021? For me it’s Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega in an epic 30 minute time limit draw. https://t.co/tnOnksUrIz

While fans have been buzzing since witnessing Hangman Page's monumental AEW World Championship win, Bryan Danielson appears to be unhappy with the title change.

Speaking during the media scrum, Bryan felt disappointed as he wanted to be the one to dethrone Omega:

"I was, to be honest, a little disappointed. I know it's great for the fans that Hangman was the champion but, I mean, there's a part of me that wanted to be the one to take the championship from Kenny Omega."

Bryan and Omega delivered an instant classic during a Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, which ended in a time limit draw. There seems to be unfinished business, and whether or not both men collide again remains to be seen.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kenny Omega shoud take time off? Yes No 17 votes so far