Backstage update on Kazuchika Okada possibly wrestling in AEW - Reports

It looks like AEW will be opening the forbidden door for one of the greatest pro wrestlers in the world, Kazuchika Okada. As per the latest reports from Dave Meltzer, Okada and fellow NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi could end up making their AEW debuts in the near future.

Since its inception, Tony Khan's company has been open to collaborating with other pro wrestling promotions. As a result, many stars from different promotions have wrestled for AEW. The most recent example was the short stint of NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki, who had stellar matches with the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Jack Crosby @JCrosbyCBS Legit, when AEW was formed, the ONE thing I was most looking forward to was Kazuchika Okada coming to Kenny Omega’s house. We’re getting closer… Legit, when AEW was formed, the ONE thing I was most looking forward to was Kazuchika Okada coming to Kenny Omega’s house. We’re getting closer…

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Kazuchika Okada and Tanahashi could end up wrestling for AEW in the near future. Meltzer pointed out that a match between Jon Moxley and Tanahashi is being considered as a long-term goal for the company.

"I mean it's possible. My impression [is that] Okada’s gonna be in AEW soon because they kept mentioning his name. Tanahashi, obviously - they shot the beginning of the angle with Moxley. I mean that was a long term goal to do that match. So I expect it to happen at some point," said Dave Meltzer.

Tony Khan recently teased the possible AEW debut of Kazuchika Okada

Tony Khan recently teased the potential AEW debuts of Kazuchika Okada and NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii, who are together part of the CHAOS faction. After last week's Rampage main event, Matt Hardy and the rest of the Hardy Family Office took out Orange Cassidy and co.

Tony then entered the scene and advised Cassidy that it would be a great idea if he could bring someone else from the CHAOS faction for assistance next time.

Stephanie Chase @stephaniemchase #AEWRampage #FullGear “Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea” . @TonyKhan “Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea” .@TonyKhan #AEWRampage #FullGear https://t.co/qRuwSCMV5i

"Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from CHAOS. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea,” said Tony Khan.

During AEW Full Gear, it was made official that Tomohiro Ishii and Cassidy will be locking horns against The Butcher and The Blade in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Now that Ishii is set to make his AEW debut, fans are hoping to see Kazuchika Okada make a surprise appearance on Dynamite. Both of them recently wrestled in the US for NJPW's Battle in the Valley show, which gives fans immense hope of possibly witnessing The Rainmaker wrestle in AEW.

