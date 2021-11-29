AEW's Adam Cole reunites with top WWE SmackDown Superstars 

Adam Cole recently had a virtual reunion with SmackDown Superstars Cesaro and Xavier Woods and former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

Though Cole departed the global juggernaut a few months back, he continues to share a healthy relationship with many of his former colleagues. He struck a deep bond with Woods, Cesaro, and Breeze, collectively known as DaParty.

Their association and banter entertained fans during their video game streams on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. Taking to Twitter, The Panama City Playboy shared a snap of his virtual reunion with his three former colleagues.

Alongside the picture, Adam Cole shared a heartfelt caption, implying that he would always remain connected with his friends no matter where they were. Check out the former NXT Champion's tweet below:

"No matter what…no matter where…#DaPartyForever," tweeted Adam Cole.

Just a few days back as well, Cole sent a heartfelt message to Woods after the latter debuted as one of the hosts of the revamped G4 Network. He tweeted that there's no one who deserves the position as the face of the network more than the current SmackDown Superstar.

Dutch Mantell is critical of Adam Cole's booking in AEW

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his unhappiness with Adam Cole's booking in AEW. He was particularly miffed with the promotion for having The Panama City Playboy, a legitimate star in WWE NXT, wrestle undercard matches on Rampage.

"I don't think they are doing him (Adam Cole) any favors. He came as a big star from NXT, why was he in the match?" said Dutch Mantell.

Cole recently teamed up with Bobby Fish to defeat Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta on the Friday night show's opening match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you make of Adam Cole's virtual reunion with Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze? Sound off in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Kaushik Das