Adam Cole reunites with former WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish had a reunion of sorts during this week's AEW Dynamite. The Panama City Playboy introduced Fish to his Superkliq teammates, The Young Bucks, as a dangerous person.

Jungle Boy was coming off a big win over Anthony Bowens on Dynamite when the former NXT tag team champion attacked him. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made the save, but Bobby Fish had done the damage already.

Adam Cole and the Young Bucks celebrated the attack backstage, and Bobby Fish joined in. Cole heaped praise on his former Undisputed Era stablemate. He then revealed that Bobby Fish would face Jungle Boy on this week's AEW Rampage.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish were teammates for a long time in NXT as part of the Undisputed Era, one of the most iconic factions in the history of WWE's third brand.

With the SuperKliq set to face Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at AEW Full Gear, The Elite would be hoping that Fish could inflict more damage on Jungle Boy and ensure that he will not be fully fit for the Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Are we headed towards Undisputed Era vs. The Elite in AEW?

We could be headed towards an epic clash between the Undisputed Era and The Elite in the future. Ever since Bobby Fish officially signed with AEW, fans have been speculating when their NXT days will be referenced on TV. It finally happened on AEW Dynamite.

With Kyle O'Reilly's contract with WWE reportedly expiring soon, fans have wondered if he will end up in AEW soon. If O'Reilly does make the switch, it would mean three out of the four Undisputed Era members would be in Tony Khan's company.

If Adam Cole had to make a choice and chose to turn on The Elite to reform The Undisputed Era in AEW, a feud between them and the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega would be an absolute banger.

This series of events will also allow AEW fans to witness reDRagon vs. The Young Bucks, another potential classic. The possibilities are endless, but they depend on Kyle O'Reilly making the jump to Tony Khan's promotion.

