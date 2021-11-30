Adam Cole seemingly responds after Tony Khan comments on criticism over the AEW star's booking

Adam Cole has broken his silence hours after Tony Khan responded to fans questioning the former NXT Champion's booking in AEW.

The AEW President had tweeted in agreement with a Twitter user who wrote that The Panama City Playboy was not being misused in AEW.

Khan pointed out that fans criticizing Adam Cole's presentation had malicious intent to tarnish the performer's credibility. Furthermore, he added that more young viewers watched Cole in AEW than they did in WWE NXT.

This seemingly elicited an intriguing response from the former member of the Undisputed Era member. Adam Cole tweeted that no matter which company he joined, no matter how long it took him, he always became the "top guy."

Check out Cole's tweet below:

"No matter where I’ve gone…no matter how long it takes…I’ve always become “the guy.” Always. #AdamColeBayBay #Boom #SuperKliq @AEW," tweeted Adam Cole.

Although Adam Cole's tweet wasn't a direct response to Khan's message, the fact that it came mere hours after the AEW boss' tweet means it wasn't random.

Dutch Mantell was also critical of Adam Cole wrestling undercard matches in AEW

Not just fans, but many veterans of the wrestling business are also displeased with Adam Cole's booking in AEW. In a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized Tony Khan's company for booking him in irrelevant matches, pointing out Adam Cole's bout on Rampage.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro



The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…



Not scary for me…scary for you. I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old…The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet…Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/CPtoqBQ3aM

Mantell implied that the former WWE star was massive in NXT, and his presentation in AEW doesn't do justice to his stature.

"I don't think they are doing him (Adam Cole) any favors. He came as a big star from NXT, why was he in the match?" said Dutch Mantell

On the Friday night show, Adam Cole teamed up with his former WWE stablemate Bobby Fish to defeat Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta) in the night's opening match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you see Adam Cole winning the AEW Championship sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Alan John